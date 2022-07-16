JUST IN- CCC Calls For Mnangagwa’s Arrest

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | CCC Youth Spokesperson, Steven Sakorzy Chuma has called for a citizens arrest of Emmerson Mnangagwa following the ongoing persecution of the party’s Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala.

Speaking to ZimEye on Saturday, Sajorzy said, “the time has come for citizens to take charge and apprehend this criminal once and for all in line with international laws.”

He continued saying, “Citizens are living a drudgery type of life all because of one man who is preoccupied by power retention at the expense of citizens welfare and rights.”

Leading international litigation lawyers have over the past 3 years been advising Zimbabweans on methods of effecting arrest warrants, since the first document was issued against the Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda in Serbia in 2019. WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The development comes at a time Sikhala has continued struggling in prison over charges of incitement to violence, being mere spiritual, mythical statements he was instructed to announce as a family lawyer in honour of the murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was killed by notorious ZANU PF members in Nyatsime 2 months ago.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...