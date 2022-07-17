ZimEye
I destroyed ZANU structures, bombed Daily News structures, disrupted Zimdef fund, destroyed the economy, mutilated the Zim Constitution, and today I coach @nelsonchamisa on setting up structures, and a constitution, will you listen to me?, @ProfJNMoyo caricatured on ZimEye today pic.twitter.com/zrrKAuHzt1— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 17, 2022
