Whawha Takes No Prisoners, Thrash Bosso

Premiership giants Highlanders suffered a morale deflating 2-1 defeat away to Zimbabwe prisons side Whawha in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash played at Ascot Stadium this Saturday.

Highlanders fell to a double strike by Albert Matewu who scored 14 minutes into play and doubled his account after 38 minutes.

The visitors got their consolation goal through Lynoth Chikuhwa on the stroke of half time.

The defeat is the first in the team’s last four matches under new coach Baltemar Brito who was brought into the Bosso dugout during the half season break to rescue what seemed like a faltering campaign by the Bulawayo giants’ under sacked coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

In other Match Day 21 encounters played in different centres countrywide, Ngezi Platinum and Caps United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw while ZPC Kariba were 1-0 victors over Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga.

Bulawayo City edged Tenax by a goal to nil while Harare City also posted a 1-0 defeat of visiting Triangle United.

-ZimStar

