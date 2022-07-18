Harare Robbers Caught In The Act, Many Goods Recovered

By A Correspondent | Many goods have been recovered after a group of robbers were caught in Harare, the Passengers Association Of Zimbabwe reports.

The organisation without disclosing the number or type of recovered goods, has directed victims to Marimba Police Station. Below is their announcement:

Chiziviso Makororo Abatwa Zvinhu Zvakawanikwa

Kana pane vakabirwa zvinhu mudzimba Granary Rydale Ridge and surroundings areas pliz endai paZRP Marimba mbavha dzaiba nemota idzi dzakabatwa nezuro one is from Granary phase 2 umwe Epworth umwe ndewekuRydale Ridge.

PAZ Lost & Found Corner WhatsApp:+263 712 334 330

