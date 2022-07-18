Madhuku Pulls Crowds In Chipinge

By- National Constitutional Assembly President Professor Lovemore Madhuku Friday pulled crowds in Chipinge west.

Professor Madhuku addressed the crowd ahead of the July 2022 council by-election.

The NCA President was in Mwacheta to rally behind Remeredzai Ziki, the ward candidate.

His spokesperson, Madock Chivasa, said they hoped to grab the ward on 23 July.

He posted:

I accompanied NCA Party President Prof Lovemore Madhuku to Chipinge Rural Ward 16 to meet NCA Party ward structure. This is in preparation for the Chipinge ward 16 by-election on Saturday, 23 July. Victory is certain!

