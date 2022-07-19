Change Is Coming- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe is ripe for change, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa foresees a new Great Zimbabwe with five star hospitals and schools.

The wave of change is sweeping across Africa, according to the CCC leader.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“I SEE A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE…

We will have fantastic infrastructure, extraordinary architecture,new modern smart cities,paradisal streets, gardens,parks, spaghetti roads,bullet trains, magnificent buildings, stunning bridges and stadiums.Our hospitals & schools will be 5 star.#Godisinit

THE KENYAN ELECTION…Just last year, it was ZAMBIA’s turn. Now it’s KENYA’s turn. Kenya is about to happen. And it will surely happen. Then next is ZIMBABWE’s turn after NIGERIA’s moment. Zimbabwe is ripe for real change & it will happen. It’s our turn in Africa! #FakaPressure.”

