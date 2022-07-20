Bail For Highglen Killer Cop

By A Correspondent- One of the Highglen police officers charged with causing the death of a pedestrian, Trymore Chinyamakobvu as they wrestled with a commuter omnibus driver has been granted $40 000 bail.

Job Mapfumo who was represented by Lucky Mauwa was granted bail by High Court Judge Justice Lucy Mungwari after the State conceded that there was little evidence linking the police officer to the murder.

Mapfumo was arrested alongside his colleague Demitris Chimutanda and charged with murder.

In his submissions, Mauwa said his client was fixed abode, and cooperated with the police at the time of arrest.

“The Applicant denies ever intentionally causing the death of the now deceased. Actually it is the driver of the commuter omnibus who did not take heed of the police instructions to stop and he went on to accelerate endeavouring to evade arrest and hit the innocent pedestrian who was actually outside the road,” Mauwa submitted.

Allegations are that at High Glen road on July 8, Professor Mhandu was driving a commuter omnibus when he stopped near Mapuranga intersection to pick up a passenger.

Upon being approached by Mapfumo and Chimutanda, Mhandu tried to flee but the two cops caught up with him and clung to his vehicle.

They wrestled with the vehicle in motion, and during the scuffle, the vehicle veered off the road and hit the now deceased who was tying his shoelaces by the roadside.

He died on the spot.

Mhandu fled immediately after the accident while Chimutanda and Mapfumo were assaulted by members of the public. They duo was later arrested.

-newsday

