London Demo On Wed 20th July

On the 20th July 2022 in the UK we have organised multiple petitions:

ZHRO, MyRight2Vote and ROHR will be hand delivering petitions to the Embassies below on Wednesday 20th July 2022 regarding the persecution of opposition MP’s and members of CCC in Zimbabwe, Following on from the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali sometime between May 24th and 11th June this year. In addition other CCC Mp’s are being held without charge as a blatent attempt at intimidation.

Prior to this we and our supporters will deliver petitions to FCDO ( Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office and the Minister for Africa – possibly Vicky Ford? But with the new Government who knows)

To the Ambassador to the Embassy of Senegal (As the Senegal President is currently Chair of the AU)

To the Namibian Consulate (As the Namibian President is Chair of SADC)

The the BBC (close to the Namibian Consulate)

Then a surprise visit to our Zimbabwe Embassy and the Zanu PF “criminals” who are in “Illegal Occupation”!

Now we should like the global disapora to try a similar exercise in their locality. Firstly to check on the address, ambassador/high commissioner names and e-mails of all the Embassies of Senegal, Consulates af Namiba, and the Embassies of Zimbabwe, please access this PDF with live web links [thanks go to https://www.embassypages.com/ for all this data] to them all

Then you can copy the profoma body text [below – with Read More/Pages] to the Senagal Embassies and Namibian Consulates as shown here. Replace the name of the Ambassador with the name from the PDF database above. Also get the e-mail so you can send them “Notice of Petition Hand Over” [ before the 20th July 2022 the written petition will be available with an update to this article.]

Senegal Embassy pre-petition Notice Text

Essential Principles

“Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives. . . . The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.”

Article 21, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948

INSERT AMBASSADOR NAME HERE, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal,

Since Senegal’s President Macky SALL, is the current Chair of the African Union (AU), we are respectfully writing to you to seek your valued influence within the AU. We are appealing to His Excellency the President, to cast his attention towards Zimbabwe’s worsening democratic performance.

As the Zimbabwean 2023 General Elections gets closer, the current regime seems more inclined to ‘suspend’ democracy, the rule of law and their Constitution. Their 2018 election left many questions unanswered.

As you are aware AU’s core values in respect of ‘Democracy and Human Rights’ is to uphold free and fair elections within all member States.

External criticism of Zimbabwe’s human rights by Amnesty International in their 2021 assessment points to a further deteriorating Human Rights situation.

To this end we are seeking permission to hand over a written petition to your Embassy on the afternoon of the 20th July 2022. A purely ceremonial affair without any obligation upon yourself to meet with our delegation

We seek your esteemed influence in the above matter.

We remain respectfully yours, on behalf of all opposition political parties.

My Right 2 Vote: Chief Inkhosi Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni; Founder

Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe (ROHR): Mr P A Karimanzira; Spokesperson

Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation: M J C Burke; Founder

Namibain Consulates pre-petition Notice Text

INSERT HIGH COMMISSIONERS NAME HERE, High Commissioner

Since Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob, is the current Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), we are respectfully writing to you to seek your valued influence within SADC.

We are appealing to His Excellency the President, to cast his attention towards Zimbabwe’s worsening democratic performance.

As their 2023 General Elections gets closer, the current regime seems more inclined to ‘suspend’ democracy, the rule of law and their Constitution. Their 2018 election left many questions unanswered.

As you are aware SADC’s ethos in this respect is to uphold free and fair elections within all member States.

External criticism of Zimbabwe’s human rights by Amnesty International in their 2021 assessment points to a further deteriorating Human Rights situation.

To this end we are seeking permission to hand over a written petition to your Consulate on the afternoon of the 20th July 2022. A purely ceremonial affair without any obligation upon yourself to meet with our delegation.

We seek your esteemed influence in the above matter.

We remain respectfully yours,

My Right 2 Vote: Chief Inkhosi Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni; Founder

Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe (ROHR): Mr P A Karimanzira; Spokesperson

Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation: M J C Burke; Founder

