Stop Manipulating ZEC, U.S Challenges Mnangagwa Regime

Tinashe Sambiri|The United States of America Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe has urged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to stop manipulating the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ( ZEC).

ZEC’s credibility is under scrutiny as the voters roll inspection programme continues.

According to the U.S Embassy, ZEC independence is crucial before, during and after polls.

“We look to the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure #ZEC commissioners offer the integrity, competence, and impartiality the Zimbabwean people deserve.

#ZECindependence,” the embassy said in a brief statement.

