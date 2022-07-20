Zanu PF Youths Speak On Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Rift

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF youth league has threatened former fellow party member Jim Kunaka with unspecified actions.

The youth leagues’ legal affairs secretary Phineas Makombe issued the threats in Gweru Tuesday.

Kunaka recently claimed there was mounting tension over a power handover agreement between President Emerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Said Makombe:

Jim Kunaka is politically extinct, he has fossilised himself and is best used as a fuel by errant paymasters.

Chiwenga was the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander when the military ousted Zimbabwe’s long-time leader Robert Mugabe resulting in Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power.

Kunaka said Mnangagwa should step down, adding that ruling party members wanted self-exiled former Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere to return to takeover.

Similar claims have also been made by another former party activist Godfrey Tsenengamu.

The ruling’s director of communication Tafadzwa Mugwadi, scorned Kunaka’s claims with a warning that he was “playing with fire” and therefore “asking for tragic consequences”.

Political analysts have said there was a possibility Chiwenga could challenge Mnangagwa for the party leadership at ZANU PF’s congress later this year.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...