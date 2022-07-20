ZIMSEC 2022 Exam Registration Fees

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the gazetted examination registration fees for the November 2022 examinations. The Government will be subsidizing examination fees by 55 % for candidates in Public schools, Local Authority schools and not-for-profit Mission Schools.

All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in Public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees.

The 2022 examination fires are pegged against the USD however, Parents and Guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as at 22 July 2022, which will be communicated by ZIMSEC to all centres.

Payments in USD are not to be made or accepted by school/centre heads. Parents and Guardians must make payments at their respective centres during the period of 22 July to 29 July 2022.

Below are the approved 2022 Examinations registration fees:

Examination Level USD Portion Paid by Candidates (Public schools, local authority and not for profit Mission schools) Pavable ONLY in ZWL at interbank rate as at 22 July 2022 USD Portion Paid by Government (Subsidy) USD Total Fees (Private school, college and private candidates) Payable ONI.Y in ZWL at interbank rate as at 22 July 2022

Grade 7 (2022) (Termly fees For ALL subjects) $10.00 $12.00 $22.00

Grade 6 (2022) (Termly fees for ALI. subjects) $5.00 $6.00 $11.00

Ordinary Level (Per subject) $11.00 $24.00 $24.00

Advanced Level (Per subject) $22.00 $26.00 $48.00

