Zanu PF Minister Threatens Kariba Residents

By- Justice Minister and Zanu PF politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi has threatened the residents of Kariba and forced them to vote for his party candidate.

Ziyambi made the threats at a rally attended mostly by women in Mahombekombe Suburb last Saturday.

The rally was held to campaign for Kariba Ward 5 Council seat due for a by-election.

At the meeting, he also said that government would starve Kariba if the locals voted for Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party.

Said Ziyambi:

Vote wisely because development doesn’t need people to throw away votes. Electing CCC is throwing away votes as they are not responsible for allocating resources.

If you realise the lack of development in this place, Mahombekombe, blame yourselves because you would have thrown away votes by choosing a CCC candidate.

CCC interim provincial spokesperson Blessing Mandava said Ziyambi took the electorate for granted.

The Kariba Ward 5 seat fell vacant following the resignation of then CCC councillor Tendai Mapondera over criminal abuse of office charges.

Tonderai Chikwati will stand for CCC, while Zanu PF will field Kudakwashe Mafusire in the by-election.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

