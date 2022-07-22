Another Weekend In Prison For Sikhala

Spread the love

By-Bail ruling for the detained CCC deputy Chairman, Job Sikhala, has been moved to next week Tuesday.

CCC posted on Twitter announcing the new bail ruling date.

“Our MP Job Sikhala’s bail ruling will be handed down on Tuesday, the 26th of July 2022 at 1415hrs. Let’s come to show solidarity with our change champion who’s being persecuted by the regime in Harare for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali,” posted the party.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting violence and obstruction of justice.

He was arrested last month while representing the family of the late CCC activist Moreblesing Ali, who Zanu PF activists in Nyatsime murdered.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...