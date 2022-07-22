Shock As Hyenas Attack Zaka Family

Spread the love

A Zaka couple and their son were left wounded after they were attacked by a clan of hyenas in Bota communal lands on Monday afternoon.

Robert Maroyi, his wife Muchanyara Maroyi and their son Rwatinga Maroyi, of Mapfumo village, have since been hospitalised at Musiso Hospital where they are receiving treatment after being attacked by three hyenas.

Other villagers came to the rescue of the Maroyis and managed to scare away the hyenas.

The three were taken to Musiso Hospital where their condition is critical but stable.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and revealed they had deployed a team of rangers to hunt down the marauding hyenas. Said Farawo:

Our team (of game rangers) is on the ground to trek the hyenas. Those who were attacked are hospitalised and are out of danger as of now.

The attack on the Zaka family by the hyenas is one of the several reported cases of human/wildlife conflict countrywide. The latest case has instilled fear in some considering that the attack occurred during the day.- The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...