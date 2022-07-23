“I Saved Justice Matanda Moyo’s Marriage”: Susan Mutami

By A Correspondent- Australia-based socialite Susan Mutami claims she was abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the back of a car when she was 15 years old.

Speaking during a Twitter Spaces monologue on Friday, Mutami also claimed she slept with several top government officials, among them, the late foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo.

She also claimed she bedded Norton MP, Temba Mliswa (Independent), and deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura.

Mutami said she loved the late SB Moyo and could have been his wife had she not chosen to save Justice Loice Matanda Moyo’s marriage.

Matanda Moyo is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) leader, Linda Masarira, dismissed Mutami’s allegations, saying the self-proclaimed philanthropist has psychological issues. She wrote:

When thousands leave their work to listen to a woman with psychological issues partnered with a rejection phobia, it just clearly shows how broken we are as a people that we will believe any sort of trash peddled against those we hate. Manipulation is a skill that Susan is using.

In response, Mutami alleged Masarira was on “rapists’ payroll” and warned her that it will soon be over. Said Mutami:

Linda u are a sick woman who defends rapists. u have daughters and one day someone will do that to ur daughter and u will understand my pain. I don’t know u nor have I ever met u bt what I know is that u are on their payroll and very soon zvichakuperera. God is for all of us.

