Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole’s lawyer, Alice Mujakachi, has sent a formal complaint to Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga over delay by police in bringing ZANU PF militia Isheanesu aka “Chief Saunyama” Dzimbiti to book.

Dzimbiti is facing threats of future violence charge against Sithole.

In a letter addressed to Matanga and copied to Bindura law and order officer-in-charge Jealous Chitsa, Mujakachi said Police should bring Dzimbiti to court in line with the Constitution.

However, contacted for comment Chitsa professed ignorance saying Dzimbiti was attending to ZANU PF programmes.

“Dzimbiti is busy with ZANU PF programmes. As soon as he finishes, he will come to court,” said Chief Inspector Chitsa.

According to a police memorandum leaked to this publication, Police said the ZANU PF youth league needed schooling on how to handle issues amicably without committing offences.

“ZANU PF youth league needs to be educated on how to handle issues amicably rather than to end up committing offences. It was noted that Isheanesu Dzimbiti also contested for ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Youth Chairmanship. It was also noted that Isheanesu Dzimbiti must desist from using ZANU PF when committing crimes or when threatening individuals since this will go far in tarnishing the political party ZANU PF and the country at large. The issue of factions within ZANU PF political party is dividing supporters hence weakening it’s support base,” reads the police memo in part.

