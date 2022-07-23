Murdered CCC Activist’ Ali’s Family In Hiding

By A Correspondent- The family of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali is living in hiding as suspected state security agents and ZANU PF activists have been visiting their home periodically.

Moreblessing’s son Silence and brother Wellington are in hiding since being harassed out of their home, reported The NewsHawks.

Police said Moreblessing was kidnapped by Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime on 24 May and her dismembered body was found in a disused well on 11 June. Jamba is believed to be a ZANU PF member.

The suspect was arrested in Hurungwe five days after the body was discovered at his mother’s plot.

Moreblessing’s body has still not been buried, two months after her murder as the family is demanding their lawyer, Job Sikhala, to be released first.

The Ali family has also demanded the arrest of Nyatsime councillor Masimbi Masimbi and Nyatsime ZANU PF branch chairperson Simba Chisango who is reported to be Jamba’s half-brother, whom they are implicating in Moreblessing’s murder. Added Silence:

We maintain the family position that everyone involved in the murder of my mother should be arrested before we bury her. That means Pius Jamba is not the only person in this murder. Simba Chisango told me in front of a ZANU PF crowd that if we fail to locate my mother, he would direct me to his brother, meaning he knew what had happened.

Silence also implicated Masimbi in the murder of her mother. He said:

He came to the house questioning me and pushing me to encourage my family to proceed with burial, and not politicise the death. He even stopped me from distributing fliers that would assist us in finding my mother. At one time, he said police were calling him to retrieve a body in some dam, but he was not very open with me.

Wellington Ali, brother to the deceased, said he is also in hiding after he was attacked by ZANU PF activists at the Ali home after the prayer meeting.

Meanwhile, Jamba was remanded in custody and is awaiting indictment in the High Court for the murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on 28 July.

