ZimEye
What are the chances Susan Mutami is being used by SB Moyo's boss VP Chiwenga to destroy Emmerson Mnangagwa?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 23, 2022
Susan Mutami hired lawyers to stop me from exposing ED for raping her when she was a teenager. She said: "Why do you hate the President? Zvekuti unovarerutsa uchinyepa Kudaro. Haunyari," She added saying: "Get a gd lawyer. U a a liar… who writes falsehoods… and it ends w me." https://t.co/5ORUCWGmQN pic.twitter.com/LTJMt1sgPt— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) July 23, 2022
