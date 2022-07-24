Chamisa Says Ready To Serve With Dignity

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa is ready to serve the nation with humility and dignity.

President Chamisa has emphasized the importance of integrity and humility at a time the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa stands accused of forcing himself on minors at some point.

“MY HOPE is to shepherd our great nation with integrity of heart & skillful hands.And to serve ZIMBABWE with love,in peace & with excellence,leading in righteousness and justice.

In the end, being noble & honourable in my service to the Republic and it’s citizens.#Sabbathprayer.”

On Thursday Joseph Kalimbwe of UNDP Zambia said:

“Try fresh ideas, try new thoughts, try Mukomana.

Support Nero Comrades. The stakes are too high to give up or else you will be in deeper problems. It’s for your sake.”

