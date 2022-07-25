DeMbare Thrash Chicken Inn

Dynamos finally ended their four-match winless run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a 3-0 victory over Chicken Inn on Saturday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium.

DeMbare had last won in early June when they beat CAPS United in the Harare Derby.

The Glamour Boys secured their emphatic victory through second-half goals from Frank Makarati, Blessing Makunike and Emmanuel Paga.

Alex Orotomal won a penalty in the 46th minute that was slotted home by Makarati.

Makunike followed up with the second in the 56th minute before Paga sealed the victory in the 66th minute.

Dynamos are now in third place on 39 points, while second-placed Chicken Inn fell six points behind leaders FC Platinum who beat ZPC Kariba 1-0.

In other matches played on Saturday, Yadah edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 while Cranborne Bullets beat Harare City 2-1.- Pindula News

