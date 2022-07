Susan Mutami Files Rape Charges Against Mnangagwa

Susan Vivian Mutami, a 33-ear-old Zimbabwean woman who lived with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, as a teenager, has filed rape charges against the 79-year-old Zanu PF leader with the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

Source: ZimLive

