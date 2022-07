Dead Body Found At Midlands Hotel

Midlands Hotel has been temporarily closed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police after a dead body of an unknown man was found in a dysfunctional vehicle parked in the hotel’s parking area.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying investigations are already underway, with all operations at the hotel suspended.

The Hotel is in Gweru Central Business District (CBD).- TellZim

