No Joy For Sikhala

By Staff Reporter- The courts have denied bail for the detained CCC deputy chairman, job Sikhala.

Sikhala was arrested last month in Nyatsime.

He was representing the family of CCC activity Moreblessing Ali who Zanu PF thugs murdered in Nyatsime.

Since then, Sikhla and his fellow MP Godfrey Sithole have been detained at Chikurubi prison.

On Tuesday, CCC posted on their Twitter account that the state was persecuting Sikhala.

CCC posted:

BREAKING: Our MP

@jobsikhala1

has been denied bail by the Regional Magistrate Mambanje. He’s facing trumped-up charges of obstructing or defeating the course of justice. He’s being persecuted for demanding justice for Ali who’s brutally murdered by a suspected Zanu PF member.

