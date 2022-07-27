Susan Names Another Girl Raped By Mnangagwa

By-James Gwati- President Emerson Mnangagwa’s rape accuser, Susan Mutami, has claimed that the Zimbabwean leader abused several other young girls in her eyes.

These young women who later became Zanu PF office bearers, Mutami claims Mnangagwa abused, include the late Melody Dziva and Annacencia Ndlovu.

Dziva died of cancer in December 2020 at the age of 35.

She was a Zanu PF Youth League proportional representation Member of the National Assembly.

Posting on Twitter Tuesday, Mutami said a lot more girls would come out:

@edmnangagwa

abused Melody Dziva whilst she was a minor too. The day she came to show

@edmnangagwa

her HIV positive results at the farm, that girl wept like a lil baby and as usual she was promised heaven on earth, a career, and protection, and all she needed to do was to shut up…

