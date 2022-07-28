ZimEye
Norton MP Temba Mliswa was on Thursday elected into the 10 member board of the African Parliamentary Network for Action against Corruption. This is a 10 man board. "Certainly Zimbabwe's made an impact we have been recognised for fighting corruption…," said @TembaMliswa pic.twitter.com/CskLp7vBk8— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 28, 2022
Norton MP Temba Mliswa was on Thursday elected into the 10 member board of the African Parliamentary Network for Action against Corruption. This is a 10 man board. "Certainly Zimbabwe's made an impact we have been recognised for fighting corruption…," said @TembaMliswa pic.twitter.com/CskLp7vBk8