BREAKING: ZANU PF Agents Attempt Break Into Crisis Offices
28 July 2022
The Crisis Coalition organisation reports saying unidentified men in three ZANU PF twin cabs attempted a break in late Thursday evening.

Details were sketchy at the tine of writing with the NGO stating in part: “for the last 20 mins. Individuals inside the vehicles were trying to gain entry into the premises but eventually left just now.