BREAKING: ZANU PF Agents Attempt Break Into Crisis Offices

The Crisis Coalition organisation reports saying unidentified men in three ZANU PF twin cabs attempted a break in late Thursday evening.

Details were sketchy at the tine of writing with the NGO stating in part: “for the last 20 mins. Individuals inside the vehicles were trying to gain entry into the premises but eventually left just now.

Alert: 3 Twin Cab vehicles inscribed "Zanu PF" were parked outside the premises of @crisiscoalition offices for the last 20 mins. Individuals inside the vehicles were trying to gain entry into the premises but eventually left just now@ZLHRLawyers @ZimEye @NewsHawksLive — Crisis [email protected] (@crisiscoalition) July 28, 2022

