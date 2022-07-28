Daring Robbers Break Into Company Premises Through The Roof, Steal Over US$11k

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a robbery case in which unknown assailants broke into company premises gaining entry through the roof in Bulawayo and stole US$11 542, R 30 120 and $481.

Police posted on their Twitter page saying the incident occurred in the Belmont area between 22 and 25 July.

Read the statement:

ZRP Donnington is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on an unknown date between 22 July and 25 July at a company along Wakefield Road, Belmont, Bulawayo.

Unknown suspects cut zinc roofing sheets and ceiling to gain entry into the company’s offices. Whilst inside, the suspects ransacked the offices and stole US$11 542, R 30 120 as well as $481 cash.

The police then appealed to members of the public who might have information that could assist in investigations to contact any nearest police station.

