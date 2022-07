Video: Mnangagwa Steals USD 25 Billion Cash

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party has failed to account for USD 25 billion State funds.

Furthermore the regime is using terror tactics to maintain a firm grip on power.

The former revolutionary party is using the Zimbabwe Ndeyeropa mantra to intimidate rural voters across the country.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...