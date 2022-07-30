ZimEye
Police report that Ximex dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, also known as Boss Pangolin, has been pronounced dead moments after he was found collapsed inside his car. Indications are that he had drunk an unknown substance. He was rushed to Pari Hospital where he was pronounced dead pic.twitter.com/KCmY3wKiQZ— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 30, 2022
