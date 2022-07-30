Chamisa Confronts ZEC Over Election Rigging

By-The opposition CCC has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) requesting dialogue on the need to address electoral malpractices.

In a letter dated 27 July 2022, addressed to ZEC chief elections officer Uitloile Silaigwana, CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone accused ZEC of ignoring Zanu PF’s alleged rigging tactics such as vote buying, bussing of voters and intimidation of voters in the recent by-elections. The letter reads in part:

Be that as it may, CCC has drafted the attached document citing instances where ZEC through its direct and indirect conduct created election process vulnerabilities that consequently presents/present opportunities for election manipulation.

CCC looks forward to your response on this matter and on the proposed dialogue process to address the stated concerns.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told NewsDay that the party will pursue various remedies to ensure that ZEC addresses its concerns. She said:

The secretariat of ZEC is militarised and partisan. It continues to take orders from the ‘powers that be’ instead of being independent.

Stakeholders are not being consulted sufficiently and the CCC is being excluded from the few consultations that took place. The electoral law needs to be aligned with the Constitution.

State media remains partial to Zanu PF. Political violence takes place with impunity.

There has been no transparency on the census and delimitation processes. Voter education is highly ineffective.

These issues need to be addressed to ensure we do not have another disputed election.

-NewsDay

