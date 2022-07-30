Killer Dealer Was On Bail

Investigations have so far revealed that Tafadzwa Murengwa, of Glen Lorne in Harare, visited the former Ximex Mall area a few minutes after he was granted bail at the Harare Magistrates Court in a case where he had been arrested on Wednesday for assaulting the now deceased ex-girlfriend, Samantha Dzapata (28) of Waterfalls.

Murengwa had appeared in court facing charges of domestic violence and threats of violence, but was released on bail.

One of his close friends said following his release, Murengwa had told Samantha that he wanted to kill her.

The friend said on July 22, Murengwa was served with a protection order for emotional and physical abuse by Samantha, who had made a report in Beitbridge where she was residing and working.

However, yesterday morning, Samantha, who was in the company of her sister — who was only identified as Cathy — decided to go and make another police report at Highlands Police Station, where she had made the previous domestic violence report.

It is understood that while walking along Simon Mazorodze Road, Murengwa who was driving his vehicle, suddenly appeared and shot Samantha once on the head before speeding off.

She died on the spot and a report was made to the police. By the time of going to print last night, Murengwa was still at large. – Herald

