Mabaya Impresses Liverpool Staff

Isaac Mabaya has received further praise for his performance in the pre-season.

The Zimbabwean youngster is part of the Reds’ senior squad for pre-season camp and featured in Manchester United and Crystal Palace friendlies.

The 17-year-old UK-born Warriors hopeful had an hour of on-pitch minutes in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat by Red Bull Salzburg.

Mabaya’s performance was first commended by head coach Jurgen Klopp who liked the youngster’s confidence.

Klopp’s assistant responsible for development Vitor Matos has expressed the same sentiments.

Motos told LiverpoolFC.com: “They (Mabaya and fellow academy star Stefan Bajcetic) are still in a development point for the medium term and long term.

“I think what they have done in this pre-season was something that we could say that we expected, considering the last moments of the last season. We recognise a lot of talent different kinds of profiles as well individually.”

The gaffer added: “Isaac, his physical attributes are really, really good, and he’s someone that can really give life to the right side of a team.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

