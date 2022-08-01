Mliswa Feels For Susan Mutami

By James Gwati- Norton MP Temba Mliswa has said that her ex-lover Susan Mutami’s out-bursts would invite more problems to her.

Mliswa was responding to claims by an Australian lady claiming that Susan duped her mother.

Mliswa said it was unfortunate that Susan could be causing trouble for herself by being outspoken.

Kuipa kwezvimwe, kunaka kwezvimwe Now, this lady, has seen this scandal and knows that Susan Mutami is in Australia. She is heading to the same police station where Susan is said to have reported. She will open herself a case against a person who has apparently been in hiding

