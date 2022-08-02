Anti-Riot Police Attack Sikhala Sympathisers

By James Gwati- Anti-Riot police Tuesday attacked citizens who had come to hear CCC deputy Chairman Job Sikhala’s court case.

Citizens reported at the Harare magistrate’s court for Sikhala’s court case.

Armed police forcefully whisked them out of the court premises without convincing reasons.

CCC posted on Twitter condeming the attacks:

The riot police are forcing citizens who have come to attend various court sessions to leave the Harare Magistrates’ Court premises.

