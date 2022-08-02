Duo Nabbed For Stealing From The Dead

By A Correspondent- Most people believe that stealing from the dead invites bad luck.

But fearless tsotsis have been stealing gravestones from Klipgat Cemetery in Tshwane!

On Wednesday, 27 July, metro cops arrested two suspects for stealing gravestones.

According to people living near the Klipgat and Mabopane graveyards, they had turned into havens for criminals.

Residents said the theft of tombstones had been going on for more than a year.

They said people were also scared to visit graves, because they feared being robbed.

A 54-year-old woman told the SunTeam: that criminals did as they pleased at graveyards.

“It’s sad that we bury our loved ones in these graves hoping they are resting in peace, but thugs are leaving them nak_ed.”

“When we come to check these graves, we find people crying and traumatised.”

She said residents also sometimes heard screams coming from the graveyard.

Another concerned resident (34) said almost every week something bad was happening at the graveyard

“We are worried about crime in this area,” he said.

“People are disrespecting the dead and the ancestors,” he said.

Traditional healer Kuppe Banda said stealing tombstones angered amadlozi.

“It means you have undressed the dead because the rain and rats will start entering the grave.

“People who steal tombstones will never have peace. They will be haunted by spirits.”

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said two suspects were arrested. after members received a complaint about people stealing tombstones.

“On arrival, the cops found two suspects carrying old tombstones. Security guards showed the officers where the suspects damaged and removed the tombstones,” he said.

“The cops discovered that the suspects steal old tombstones, refurbish them and sell at a cheaper price,” said Mahamba.

He said the two suspects were arrested for damage to property and violation of graveyard regulations.

-DailySun

