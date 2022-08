State Agents Raid CCC Youth Leader’s House

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Heavily armed police details ambushed CCC youth leader Ephrage Gwavava’s house and arrested him.

Cops wielding AK 47 assault rifles pounced on the CCC youth leader on Tuesday morning.

“ALERT: Chitungwiza South youth leader, Ephrage Gwavava, was picked up by armed men at 3.45am this morning.

They were carrying AK47s clad in police uniform.

The men said they were from Dema Police Station,” CCC said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...