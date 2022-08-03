Hello Paisa Partners Harare Giants Dynamos

Dynamos have announced a commercial partnership with international money transfer firm Hellopaisa.

The club confirmed the deal on Twitter but didn’t reveal more information about it.

Hellopaisa also confirmed the partnership in a statement, saying: “We are proud to announce that hellopaisa has partnered with Dynamos F.C.

“Welcome to the family! Watch this space for more exciting news coming soon.”

Hellopaisa joins Sakunda and Nyaradzo as Dynamos’ commercial partners.

