Mukuru Robbers Still On The Run – ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted social media reports that four robbers who raided a Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicle just outside Mukuru money transfer agency in Bulawayo on Monday have been arrested.

The four suspects pounced on the vehicle at around 8.40 am at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street and went away with US$100 000 and over R500 000.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were yet to be apprehended. He said:

The ZRP advises the public that the claims circulating on social media to the effect that armed robbery suspects who pounced at Mukuru Bureau in Bulawayo yesterday have been arrested are false.

Investigations are in progress and the suspects have not been arrested.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will release details on any developments over the case.- Pindula News

