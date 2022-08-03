Newsday Editor, Reporter Arrested

Spread the love

Alpha Media Holdings editor-in-chief, Wisdom Mudzungairi and senior reporter, Desmond Chingarande have been arrested by the police at Harare Central Police Station and charged on allegations of violating the Data Protection Act.

Mdzungairi, who is also the editor of NewsDay, and Chingarande were charged together with company’s legal officer, Tatenda Chikohora.

The trio were released into the custody of their lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu. They are being accused of publishing a story involving squabbles between shareholders of Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Some of the shareholders allege that the publication wrote a story suggesting that they were operating without proper documentation.

This week, one of the shareholders and a director of the Glen Forest Memorial Park, Joseph Crnkovic was hounded out of the hotel and sought refuge at European Union mission offices that led to a diplomatic row after the suspected police officers tried to grab him from the compound.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...