Ask the Consul General right now, she has told a lot of @ZANUPF_Official party members, she was raped by a top shef in the party. How did Susan Mutami end up living at ED's farm? Did you see Auxillia Mnangagwa's body language while Grace Mugabe was calling ED "Manyengavana?" https://t.co/DlPtgBhTqf— ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 4, 2022
Check Auxillia Mnangagwa's noisy body language as Grace Mugabe called him a child rapist. Even when she was talking to Simba Chikanza, can you say the visibly lonely Auxillia is a normal person? https://t.co/O7ig0Gomge pic.twitter.com/OngLFt7nBg
