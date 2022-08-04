Court Frees Mnangagwa Critic

By-High Court Judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze has freed the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Obert Masaraure.

In his ruling, Judge Manyangadze said that the previous Judge had misdirected himself in opposing bail because Masaraure is a flight risk.

Masaraure was seeking his release from remand prison on charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

Justice Manyangadze ordered Masaraure to pay ZW$50 000 and report once every fortnight to Harare Central police CID Law and Order.

He had spent 27 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Masaraure had been jailed on charges of inciting public violence after he posted on his Twitter that the CID Law and Order department was being weaponised to paralyse ARTUZ operations.

In a statement released following Masaraure’s release, ARTUZ said:

Finally! President @OMasaraure has been granted bail of 50 000RTGS and to report once every fortnight to CID law and order between 8 am and 4 pm.

In our conscience, we maintain that freedom delayed is freedom denied. President Obert is not a criminal and therefore all charges laid against him should be dropped.

