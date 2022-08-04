I Do Not Know Boss Pangolin: Sekuru Banda

By A Correspondent| Popular Harare based traditional healer Sekuru Banda has denied assisting the late Tafadzwa Boss Pangolin Murengwa who was buried yesterday after committing suicide early into the week.

Sekuru Banda’s response followed circulating messages alleging that Boss Pangolin left a suicide note with instructions which includes having the celebrated traditional healer being consulted to remove some unnamed things left in the late dealer’s house.

In a statement released yesterday, Sekuru Banda said he has received numerous calls from people wanting to know if he indeed assisted Boss Pangolin.

“I have received numerous calls and enquiries from the media and ordinary citizens on the circulating message alleging that I am supposed to go and remove certain things from the late boss Pangolin’s house.

“While the authenticity of the circulating message has not been verified, I want to categorically state that I do not know Boss Pangolin and I do not remember him coming to my shrine.

“I wish to also state that the late Boss Pangolin’s family has not contacted me for assistance. In any way they will not contact me because my work does not involve ‘kurombesa’,” said Sekuru Banda.

He urged youths to avoid going after easy wealth saying it has dire consequences.

“While I acknowledge that there are people who seek quick means of getting rich, I discourage anyone including our youths from taking such a route.

“Young people should work hard and avoid falling into the trap of going the kuromba route. It has dire consequences and must never be an option. Our economy may not be performing well right now but let’s all be patient with time,” added Sekuru Banda.

