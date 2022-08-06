State “Bunks” Madzibaba Veshanduko Trial

Tinashe Sambiri|The trial of prominent CCC member Godfrey Chidhau Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko, has been postponed due to the absence of the State.

The trial will continue on August 16.

“@ZLHRLawyers

At Harare Magistrates Court, Tungamirai Madzokere, a former prisoner, who spent 8 years in Chikurubi Prison before both his conviction & sentence was quashed by the Supreme Court, attended trial proceedings in solidarity with

@MadzibabaV

, whose trial continues on 16 August.

State did not show up in court on Thursday.

@MadzibabaV

who is represented by

@DougColtart

of @ZLHRLawyers

, is on trial on disorderly conduct charges,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said in a statement.

