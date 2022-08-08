Man Bashes Neighbour Over Hoe

A 42-YEAR-OLD villager was slapped with a one year jail term by Mutoko magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu for assaulting his neighbour over a hoe dispute.

Tatenda Chiramba of Sasa village, Mudzi will however do community service after the magistrate suspended the sentence.

The court heard that on July 24 Chiramba went to his neighbour Revai Rozho in search of a hoe to plough.

Rozho refused to give Chiramba her hoe and he became violent there by striking Rozho four times with a wooden stick.

Rozho filed a police report leading to the arrest of Chiramba.- Bulawayo24

