Passengers Rob Motorist Of New Car

By A Correspondent- An unnamed motorist was robbed of his unregistered vehicle by four passengers whom he had offered a lift along Second Street in Harare.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Glendale police were investigating the case.

Reads the police statement:

Police in Glendale are investigating a robbery case where a man (30) lost an unregistered Nissan Note vehicle, a cellphone, US$360 and ZAR200 cash, as well as a bag with various clothes to four unknown male adults at the Virginia Farm bus stop in Glendale on 07/08/22 at around 0100 hours.

The complainant offered a lift to the suspects along Second Street, Harare, on the pretext that they were going to Bindura.

Along the way, the suspects attacked the complainant and stole his valuables.

In a related case, a 64-year-old taxi driver was robbed of his Honda fit vehicle by four unknown suspects who posed as genuine passengers intending to hire the complainant to Glenwood, Epworth.

The assailants were picked at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield on Sunday (yesterday) at around 1945 hours.

Cases of this nature have been increasing lately.

