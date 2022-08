Pastor G Launches Anti Obesity Campaign

He announces: “it’s been a journey and am still on it. Need to los 50kgs more. At 150kg down 43kgs from 193kgs. Lets do it together. We can beat obesity. If you a negative person font bother commenting. We want positivity and progress.

Pastor G launches anti obesity campaign.

50 BY 50 WEIGHT LOSS CAMPAIGN WHATSAPP GROUP BY PASTOR G.

4 WEEKS OF TIPS AND TESTIMONY FROM MY JOURNEY CULMINATING IN A FACE TO FACE PRESENTATION WITH MY CO PARTNERS SACCO ARUKA AND LIGHTEN UP..FROM AUGUST 10TH EVERY WEDNSEDAY 8PM TO 9PM ON WHATSAPP.

JOINING FEE 10US

ECOCASH 0772300029

ONEMONEY 0719900029

FIRST BANK CAPITAL 19001649435 AVONDALE BRANCH.”

