Be Objective, President Chamisa Exhorts Elections Body In Kenya

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa believes the elections in Kenya are being conducted in a peaceful and democratic way.

According to President Chamisa, Zimbabwe and Kenya have a lengthy history of cooperation.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, having served the constitutionally limited two terms, is backing one-time foe Raila Odinga, 77, to succeed him.

His decision followed clashes with Deputy President William Ruto, 55, who had expected to be endorsed.

More than 22 million Kenyans have registered to vote.

On Tuesday President Chamisa said in a statement:

“KENYA and ZIMBABWE have a long history of cooperation in various facets for the growth & development of our Peoples. As Kenyans go to the polls,we wish our Cdes & Kenyans in general,a peaceful democratic transition. Be assured Zimbabweans are with you now & beyond.

ELECTIONS IN KENYA…Kenya is in labour…

Lots of key lessons and take aways from the Elections body and the Players in Politics in Kenya.Elections must be credible & peaceful.

It’s the destiny of a nation – a vital turning point for any nation.#KenyaDecides2022.”

