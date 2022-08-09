Tsenengamu Warns Zanu Pf Youths

By A Correspondent- Former ZANU PF Youth League political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu says his erstwhile colleagues are being given false hope by the party’s senior leadership.

Tsenengamu, who now leads the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ), said top ZANU PF leaders don’t care about youths’ well-being and are only concerned with giving their children and girlfriends economic opportunities.

He posted on Facebook:

Muri kupiwa false hope nguva ichipera (you are wasting time holding onto false hope).

It is sad that you vote for them into government assuming that they will use that mandate to represent you, empower and create opportunities for you when all they need is that power to defend and protect their economic interests and investments.

They also want to use that power to take away opportunities from you and give them to their children and girlfriends and also use that power to deal with you when you threaten their bread and butter.

To worsen matters, you have no strong and principled youth leadership to represent you even in your party but a bunch of bootlickers, praise-singers and parrots.

Tsenengamu was expelled from ZANU PF in March 2020 following his suspension the previous month for alleging that top allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa including Kuda Tagwirei, had captured State institutions and were running cartels.

He had made the allegations together with the then deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu during a press conference.

While Matutu was spared the axe by the Politburo, Tsenengamu was fired after he refused to apologise and undergo ideological reorientation.

