ZimStat Yet To Pay Census Enumerators

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZIMSTAT) is yet to pay enumerators who participated in the 2022 national housing and population census.

The census was conducted in the second half of April and ZIMSTAT has already released preliminary results of the census but has failed to pay enumerators their allowances.

The enumerators, most of them teachers, feel they have been short-changed by ZIMSTAT. Speaking to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, a teacher from Chitungwiza said:

We have not received the allowances that we signed for when we were engaged by ZIMSTAT for the enumeration process.

Back then, the interbank rate was just below $150 to US$1, but imagine what the amount would be if the payment is done now at that rate.

We only received allowances for training. But they have already announced the census results before paying us, imagine. They have completely forgotten us.

ZIMSTAT public relations executive Roland Chiringa confirmed that the enumerators have not been paid. He said:

The enumerators have been given part payment for the exercise. It is true, but for now, I cannot give you detailed information on how they will be paid because I am not on duty.

-newsday

