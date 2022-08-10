Panicky Mnangagwa Now Has 100 Bodyguards
10 August 2022
By James Gwati- President Emerson Mnangagwa has intensified his security and now moves with several bodyguards.
A retired soldier using a pseudonym on Twitter suggested that Mnangagwa was being silly.
He posted:
. What is ED is scared of 2 have so many bodyguards? 2.The fact that bodyguards matched their ties&suits tells a story.Its the worst protection i have seen since joining the army.If an enemy wants 2 attack, it will be easy 2 identify&eliminate all bodyguards by dresscode